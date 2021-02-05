(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a rare deal on Apple TV 4K, a discounted Ring Alarm home security kit and savings on one of our favorite beard trimmers. All that and more below.

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm five-piece kit, along with a $10 third-generation Echo Dot, for $169.99, down from its usual price of $249.98 (you can also opt for just the Ring kit for $10 less — still a great price). The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Start prepping for your next TV binge: The rarely-on-sale Apple TV 4K, our upgrade pick for best streaming device, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months at Walmart. Apple TV 4K is powered by tvOS and integrates with iTunes and iCloud, allowing you to stream music, photos and videos from your existing library. Plus, if you own compatible Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly share content on your big screen. Your shows will look better than ever with 4K, which uses four times more pixels than Full HD, and HDR, which makes for especially vivid colors and detail — and they’ll sound incredible too, thanks to immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

If you’re ready to permanently remove vacuuming from your to-do list and you don’t mind a refurb, consider these Roomba deals at Amazon. For a limited time, you can buy either a refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum for an extra $50 off when you clip the on page coupon. It works like new and is backed by Amazon’s 90-Day Renewed Guarantee.

With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multi-surface brushes, this powerful robovac boasts five times the air power of the Roomba 600 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Roomba moves throughout your home on it’s own thanks to iAdapt sensors, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Schedule the Roomba to run up to seven times per week with the iRobot app, Alexa or the Google Assistant, or just press the “Clean” button to get things going.

Looking to keep your lockdown facial hair in check? Consider picking up our runner-up for best beard trimmer, the Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240, now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. With 39 different length settings, multiple attachments and a long-lasting battery, it’s one of the most versatile we tested and can be relied upon for a solid, quick clip no matter what state your hair is in.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re planning to send flowers to your loved ones, check out this deal at ProFlowers. Right now, when you spend $39 or more on bouquets sitewide, you’ll score 20% off your entire order. Since most bouquets cost upwards of $40 anyway, you’re sure to snag a discount whether you’re just buying flowers for one or for many special recipients.

Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love at Gravity Blankets’ latest sale. Take 15% off sitewide using code VALENTINE, and save on everything from classic weighted blankets to cooling and flannel weighted blankets. Even the brand’s acclaimed weighted robe is included in the promo.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro ($1,199, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to score the latest MacBook Pro at its lowest price yet on Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model in both silver and Space Gray is $100 off for a limited time. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best video editing laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle intense creative projects and high-quality video exports with ease.

The Home Depot

Presidents Day has arrived at The Home Depot. Now through the upcoming long weekend, shoppers save up to 40% on thousands of items, including mattresses, home decor, furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home.

Refurbished Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Walmart is offering savings on refurbished vacuums and a few air purifiers from Dyson. Those with heavy-duty messes should pay special attention to the upright model on sale, though V7 and V11 stick vacs are both marked down too. And if you’re looking to keep warm this winter, spring for the heater/air purifier model that’s among the discounts.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($15.99, originally $24.99; walmart.com)

If you’re a “cold brew in all seasons” kind of coffee drinker, take advantage of this deal on the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker, our favorite travel and tumble cold brewer, at Amazon. You can pick up the pitcher for just $15.99 right now — that’s $1 away from its all-time lowest price — and be brewing your own batch of cold brew in no time. Its plastic construction and airtight seal makes this coffee maker particularly durable, and it’s super simple to set up and use. Read more about this pick in our full review of the best cold brew coffee makers.

Mattress Firm

Have sweet dreams of savings with these deals at Mattress Firm. Presidents Day has arrived at the mega mattress retailer, so you can save up to 50% — that’s up to $500 off — some of your favorite mattress brands, including Serta, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Beautyrest and more. Plus, you can get a queen-size bed for the price of a twin, and when you purchase a queen over $699, you’ll get a free adjustable base when you use code ELEVATE. Browse through all the deals now, and get a better night’s sleep soon.

Roku Ultra ($79, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Just in time for your awards season binge-watching needs, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to $79. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($31.88, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. And right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to just $31.88 when you clip the $10 off coupon. The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand. Read more about why we love the One-Step in our full review here.

Kindle Paperwhite ($94.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for $94.99, down from its usual $129.99 price tag. This Kindle model is the thinnest and lightest of the devices and features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper — plus, it’s got adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.

Not to mention it’s waterproof, so you can read in the tub or poolside without worry. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you can have thousands of titles on hand at all times.

Reebok

Reebok’s Outlet Clear Out Sale is on now, which means markdowns on top of markdowns. There’s no code necessary to take up to 70% off hundreds of clearance items, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories. These last-chance styles will be gone before you know it.

Overstock

Presidents Day has arrived at Overstock. Now through the upcoming long weekend, shoppers can take up to 70% off thousands of items, including prices on patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more. Plus, everything ships for free.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($68.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today, since it’s down to just $68.95 at Amazon — that’s about $30 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Tile Trackers (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now several Tile products, including the Slim and two bundles, are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven ($109.99, originally $135.99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to get yourself an air fryer, today’s your day — especially since the Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven from the beloved Instant Pot brand is on sale now at Amazon. In case you were unaware, air-frying gives you all the flavor and texture of deep-fried foods without the mess and added calories of actual oil — and with little to no preheating time, you can whip up dinner in half the time of a conventional oven.

Plus, in addition to air-frying, the 10-quart Vortex Pro comes with eight other built-in smart programs — roast, broil, bake, toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate and rotisserie — all in one appliance, so it’s well poised to become your 2021 kitchen MVP.

Backcountry

Just in time for a nor’easter, Backcountry is kicking off its Winter Yard Sale, featuring the best deals of the season on gear and accessories. You can save up to 50% on everything you need for winter sports, cold-weather camping and more activities from top brands like Hydro Flask, Osprey, Columbia and more.

PhoneSoap

Give the gift of sanitized tech this Valentine’s Day with PhoneSoap’s BOGO 50% off deal. When you buy the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap and HomeSoap, the AirSoap air purifier or another accessory, you’ll automatically get 50% off a second product of equal or lesser value.

And to sweeten the deal even further, PhoneSoap is also donating $5 from every sale in February to the Ashe Culture Arts Center, a nonprofit organization in New Orleans, Louisiana, that celebrates the people, places and philosophies of the African diaspora through art and culture, so you may want to hold off on buying for a couple days. Luckily, this deal lasts through February 14, so you have plenty of time to save. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower-and-gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

