Tired of expensive, clichéd Valentine’s Day gifts? Skip the chocolates this year, and shop our list of 20 clever, useful and just plain fun Valentine’s Day gifts you can get on Amazon for under $20. With everything from silky eye masks to six packs, you’re sure to find something special without breaking the bank.

Lulusick Mulberry Silk Eye Mask ($9.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Gift your partner a good night’s sleep with this luxurious eye mask made from 100% mulberry silk. The mask also features an elastic band in place of the typical velcro strap closure, making it less likely to get tangled in your hair during the night.

Enno Vatti 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster ($25.97, originally $29.97; amazon.com)

Take the headache out of deciding what to watch on date night with this classic movie poster. Just scratch off a square to see what’s on for the evening and then grab the popcorn.

Women’s Wool Thermal Heart Socks, Five-Pack ($13.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Maybe not the most romantic gift ever, but hear us out: Nice socks are one of those things that everyone appreciates but rarely buys for themselves. Be a hero and keep your partner’s toes cozy.

Herbivore Calm Natural Bath Salt ($18; amazon.com)

Give your partner the gift of ultimate relaxation with this calming bath soak made from Himalayan pink salt (which is what gives it that Valentine’s-appropriate hue).

Beer Greetings Six Pack Greeting Card Box, Set of 4 ($15.95, originally $24; amazon.com)

Say I love you six times with this clever greeting card that doubles as a six pack box. All you have to do is add some beer (or your partner’s beverage of choice).

Tebery Fondue Set With 4 Color Forks ($19.99; amazon.com)

This fondue set is perfectly-sized for a couple and only needs a tiny tea light to heat it, making it a great camping or picnicking companion.

Viking Revolution Beard Oil 3 Pack ($19.88; amazon.com)

Men deserve self-care too! These oils packed with argan and jojoba make for a super nourishing beard balm that, as a bonus, means less post-make out irritation for you.

Signature Tours Argentine Alfajores Class ($20.30; amazon.com)

Splurge (well, go 30 cents over budget) on this virtual class and learn to make these delicious Argentinian cookies together. Most of the ingredients are basic pantry items you likely have lying around, so there’s no need to make a special grocery store trip either.

Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle ($19.99; amazon.com)

A vacuum insulated, stainless steel water bottle for the partner whose New Year’s resolution was to drink more water (which, really, should be everyone’s). Did we mention this bottle has more than 20,000 5-star ratings?

Bearington Sloth Stuffed Animal Holding Heart ($19.99; amazon.com)

Ditch the standard teddy bear and snag this sweet little stuffed sloth instead, which happens to be holding a holiday-appropriate heart.

Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Initial Necklace ($12.99; amazon.com)

This dainty necklace makes a lovely personalized gift that will go with just about anything.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases ($9.99, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

Satin pillowcases don’t just feel sexy and luxurious — they’re also gentler on your skin and hair, making for the ultimate beauty sleep. No wonder these have 82,000 5-star ratings.

Malden Collage Picture Frame ($11.06, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Just add in your favorite couple photos to this collage frame for a simple yet sweet gift.

Buffalo Games Cinque Terre 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle ($10.97, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

We may be stuck at home for a while longer, so scratch the travel itch with this vibrant puzzle inspired by Italy’s Cinque Terre.

Philadelphia Candies Milk Chocolate Covered Oreo Cookies ($14.95; amazon.com)

Because why give just chocolate when you could give chocolate-covered Oreos?

Decolove “Yay, we still like each other!” Card ($5.99; amazon.com)

The perfect card for couples that survived essentially being together 24/7 over the past year.

Creative Smart Journals “Our Bucket List” Journal ($6.43; amazon.com)

This paperback journal has 100 pages designed to help you plan, conquer and always remember all the items on your couple’s bucket list.

Sam & Lori Engraved Cuff Bracelet ($12.99; amazon.com)

With engraving text ranging from the sweet (“Believe in you like I do”) to the saucy (“I f****** love you”), there’s a version of this dainty bracelet for every kind of valentine. The bracelets are also adjustable to fit various wrist sizes.

Hissf Heart-Shaped Spoons, Set of 4 ($14.99; amazon.com)

Might we recommend gifting these sweet stainless steel spoons alongside a pint of ice cream?

Genie Crafts Wooden Shadow Box Bank ($13.99; amazon.com)

Gift this small wooden piggy bank so you can start saving up for your next adventure together (even if it’s just treating yourself to some date-night delivery).