Guyana rolls back plan to open Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country on Thursday after China urged them to "correct their mistake."

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's foreign ministry announced it had signed an agreement with Guyana on January 11 to open a Taiwan office, effectively a de facto embassy for the island.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded to the move by saying Beijing hoped Guyana would not engage in official ties with Taiwan, calling on the country to "earnestly take steps to correct their mistake."

By Thursday afternoon, just hours after China's response, Guyana's foreign ministry said it was rolling back the agreement and that it continued to adhere to the "One China" policy.

