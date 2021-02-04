Rihanna's call to support Indian farmers quickly embraced by other celebrities

(CNN) Rihanna's advocacy for farmers in India has caught the attention of many around the world, including the Indian government.

Farmers argue that the laws will ravage their livelihoods and create an opportunity for large, private companies to exploit the agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the new laws will give farmers a chance to decide their own prices and sell directly to private businesses like grocery chains. That, he says, would cut out the middle man, in this case the Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

Farmers argue the new laws will help big companies drive down prices. They say that while farmers could sell crops at higher prices if the demand is there, they could struggle with lower prices in years when there is too much supply in the market.

The tweet heard around the world

A couple of hours after Rihanna's message, Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen known for her climate activism, said via Twitter that she stood "in solidarity with the #FarmersProtests in India."

More celebrities and athletes have followed suit.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma echoed Rihanna on Twitter, saying, "We should be talking about this!" And Juju Smith-Schuster , a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, showed his support by donating $10,000 to provide medical assistance to farmers in need.

The Indian government seemed to take notice of the celebrity attention surrounding the protests and issued a statement criticizing those coming to the aid of farmers online.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," Anurag Srivastava, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday. "The temptation of the sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar Karan Johar and Suneil Shetty have defended the Indian government. Kumar asked people to "support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating difference," and Shetty asked people to "take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth."