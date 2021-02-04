This was excerpted from the February 4 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The gang Trump told to "stand back and stand by" has just been designated a terrorist group by Canada.

Canada's move raised the immediate question of whether the Biden administration will follow suit. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that any such decisions would await a review into domestic terrorism activity. US presidents have often acted to brand foreign groups as terrorist organizations, but there is currently no legal way to do so for a domestic terror group.

Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration will almost certainly seek new laws to throttle domestic extremists, including in the military and law enforcement, as well as greater punishments for lynching , which faced opposition in the old Republican-led Senate.

'There has never been a greater betrayal'

Fifteen years ago, suggesting that liberals would hail a Cheney as an American savior would have seemed insane. But in a sign of the extraordinary political turmoil of recent years and the unpredictability of US politics, the unthinkable has happened.

Liz Cheney -- daughter of Dick Cheney, the vice president seen by the left as George W. Bush's Machiavellian puppeteer -- is at the center of a Republican storm after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump for insurrection.

The Wyoming congresswoman spent hours on Wednesday quelling a rebellion from GOP members who wanted her removed from her post as the third-top party leader in the House. But she'll probably face a primary challenge in a state where the Cheneys are political royalty but where 70% of voters went for Trump last November.

Part of the problem for Cheney is that Democrats have put her reasoning for impeaching Trump at the center of their case, as they seek to convict him next week. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing," Cheney wrote. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Liz Cheney hasn't suddenly turned into some wobbly liberal; she voted with Trump more than 90% of the time. But like her father, she's a foreign policy hawk, free trader and deeply conservative on business, labor, health care, energy and welfare issues.

And as an institutionalist, she rather quaintly believes a president should honor his oath to defend the Constitution. The Republican base has, however, turned against old school views on trade and neoconservative wars abroad, and is losing its allergy to social programs. And it loves that Trump broke Washington.

Cheney ignored the golden rule in the contemporary GOP — blind loyalty to the king in exile. Unless and until Trump is purged from the party for good, her position will never be secure.

'The agency still doesn't have a contingency plan'