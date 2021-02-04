'Shift' to plant-based diets is key to saving world's wildlife

(CNN) The global food system is the primary driver of biodiversity loss and species extinction, and a shift to plant based diets is needed to curb the damage being done to nature, according to a new report.

Biodiversity, which is crucial to both human well-being and a healthy planet, is declining faster than at any time in human history, the report from think tank Chatham House said.

Agriculture is driving this destruction, threatening 86% of the 28,000 species at risk of extinction, researchers said in a report launched Wednesday with the UN's environment program.

Cheap food is at the center of this devastation, researchers said: Low cost food is reliant on our use of fertilizer, pesticides, energy, land and water, and use of unsustainable farming methods.

But the low cost of food production creates a "vicious circle," creating a demand for further cheap food, which must be produced through intense and harmful methods, researchers warn.

