Most of the country should prepare for a bitter cold snap, thanks to the polar vortex

(CNN) The blizzard blasting parts of the Midwest on Thursday is a curtain-raiser for a cold snap that people won't soon forget.

A "flash freeze" could accompany this storm as temperatures drop as quickly as one degree per hour, rapidly freezing any rain or melted snow remaining on the ground.

A "flash freeze" occurs when rapidly falling temperatures "quickly turn any wet or slushy roads to ice," the Des Moines National Weather Service noted, warning it will likely create significant travel problems across the Hawkeye State on Thursday.

Winter Storm is expected to moved across Iowa on Thursday. Yes, accumulating snow is expected. That is not really the issue here. Wind gusts, blizzard, white-out conditions are expected. Only travel if absolutely essential. Flash Freeze is also possible. pic.twitter.com/CsCt8OnQc8 — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 3, 2021

The arctic chill won't spare the rest of the country either. By Monday morning 235 million Americans, or roughly 86% of the country will experience temperatures below freezing. This includes every state in the Lower 48.

