A Utah theme park is suing Taylor Swift over 'Evermore' album title

(CNN) Utah's Evermore Park has filed a federal lawsuit against Taylor Swift claiming the title of her latest album infringes on the theme park's trademarks.

The park is seeking millions of dollars in damages, according to court documents filed on Tuesday in the US District Court of Utah.

Evermore Park is about a half-hour south of Salt Lake City and is based around the theme of a fantasy European village.

The lawsuit claims that the park and CEO Ken Bretschneider have invested approximately $37,000,000 in the creation and promotion of Evermore Park and the Evermore trademark.

