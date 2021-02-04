Hurt by the pandemic, a small town in California will pay tourists to visit

(CNN) When Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a second state-wide lockdown in early December, businesses across California braced for more economic hardship.

For officials in one small town, it was a wake-up call to develop a plan to help the local businesses.

The result was a program called " Visit Santa Maria Valley ," which will pay tourists $100 to visit and stay for a minimum of two nights at one of the many hotels in the area. The payment comes in the form of a voucher that can be used at any of the town's wineries, breweries or restaurants. The promotion starts on February 4 and ends March 31.

Santa Maria Valley, which lies about 65 miles north of Santa Barbara, offers many of the same amenities as the more well-known California destinations, but at a lower price, officials said.

"Santa Maria Valley has so much to offer," Jennifer Harrison, Direct of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau, told CNN. "We have beautiful beaches, hotels and wineries that are such a great option for budget-conscious travelers during a time of economic rebound."

