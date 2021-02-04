NYPD official is fired after he made racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic posts on message board

(CNN) Deputy Inspector James Francis Kobel, a high-ranking official with the New York Police Department, has been fired, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter, following an internal disciplinary process after a string of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic posts he made on the online message board Rant.

"The NYPD carried out a thorough investigation of this matter," an NYPD spokesperson said when asked about Kobel. "His misconduct was so egregious and so contradicted the values of this department that ultimate accountability was essential."

CNN has reached out to the union that represents him, the NYPD Captains Endowment Association, for comment. Kobel was unable to be reached for comment.

Kobel was the commanding officer of the police department's Office of Equal Employment and Opportunity, which is responsible for investigating employment and harassment claims.

