Fatal shooting of police officer in New Mexico leads to a 40-mile chase and shootout

(CNN) The fatal shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer Thursday led to a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout with the suspect.

State Police said the officer was killed on Interstate 10 near the town of Akela in Luna County, about 70 miles northwest of El Paso, Texas.

The identity of the officer and the exact circumstances of the shooting have yet to be revealed.

After the officer was fatally shot, the suspect was tracked heading east on the interstate toward Las Cruces. After a roughly 40-mile pursuit, Las Cruces Police Department officers caught up with the suspect's getaway truck, LCPD spokesman Dan Trujillo told CNN.

Trujillo confirmed the authenticity of amateur video posted online by Austin Contreras, who was working on a construction site when he heard sirens.

