The compensation fund for alleged Jeffrey Epstein victims pauses payouts

(CNN) The program compensating alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein will pause payouts because Epstein's estate is low on cash, program administrators announced Thursday.

Because of "uncertainty" over funding, the Epstein Victims' Compensation Program will hold compensation determination offers until March 25 or later depending on when the estate can provide the necessary funds to finish payouts, according to a press release

Over 150 claims have been filed for alleged Epstein victims so far, and the program has paid out over $50 million to eligible claimants -- a volume exceeding expectations, according to the press release.

Jordana Feldman, known for her work with the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, said she "sincerely regrets" the pause but stressed that the program is seeing to the best interests of program participants.

"Issuing a compensation offer that cannot be timely and fully funded and paid, consistent with the way the Program has operated to date, would compromise claimants' interests and the guiding principles of the Program," Feldman said in the release. "I remain deeply committed to ensuring that the Program continues to operate with transparency and integrity, and that all eligible claimants receive the compensation and validation they deserve."

Read More