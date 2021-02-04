A barber's positive Covid-19 test causes scare for the Kansas City Chiefs, reports say

(CNN) Could you imagine if several of the Kansas City Chiefs -- including quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- had not been able to practice or play in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a haircut?

The Chiefs got a Covid-19 scare a week before the Super Bowl when it was learned that a barber giving members of the organization haircuts had tested positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports.

Twenty members of the Chiefs, including Mahomes, other players and staff members, were in line to get haircuts on Sunday when the barber's test results came back, according to ESPN

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reports that Chiefs backup center Daniel Kilgore was in the chair getting a haircut when the positive test result for the barber was learned. Both he and the barber were wearing masks, according to the report.

Kilgore on Wednesday posted a picture on Twitter with the hashtag #NewProfilePic , showing him with what looked like half of a cut. However, according to ESPN, Kilgore did indeed finish his haircut since he was in close contact.

Read More