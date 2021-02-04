René Marsh is a CNN national correspondent. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely her own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) The new year has seen a continuation of the Covid-19 tragedy: a record number of deaths in January and now the emerging threat of more contagious variants of the virus.

I think about what's unraveling in the world outside while I sit in the hospital room that my 22-month-old son and I have called "home" for about six months. As a mother who is watching her toddler fight brain cancer, I have had to confront a sad realization. Vulnerable children, like the ones I see here on the pediatric oncology floor every day, may become collateral damage of this pandemic without ever contracting the virus.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, cancer has not disappeared. Children are being diagnosed every day and some parents are receiving the devastating news that their child's cancer has returned. For six months, MRI scans assured me and my husband that our son was in remission. He even rang the bell symbolizing his last chemo treatment. But in November we were blindsided -- the cancer was back, and it had spread.

This news had come after two cycles of chemo in the hospital, a cocktail of five potent chemotherapy drugs, one of which his doctors suspect nearly killed him. The toxicity from the drug caused him to go into cardiac arrest. He was on life support for six days before being put on a daily, low-dose, at-home regimen of six chemo drugs for six months.

Pediatric cancer is a white-knuckle journey. The mountains we climb and the valleys we visit as parents of these little warriors fighting this terrible disease illustrate the inadequacies in the treatments and knowledge about these cancers -- and Covid- 19 only exacerbates that. The need for new, more effective and less toxic drugs is urgent. To have a child with cancer is the deepest pain and torture any person can endure. But I believe collectively as a nation we can and should want to spare others from this pain. We can start by finding a worthy pediatric cancer organization to donate to this World Cancer Day on February 4.