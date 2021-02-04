CNN 10 - February 5, 2021

Story highlights
February 5, 2021
1. What medical agency of the U.S. federal government enacted new mask requirements this week for Americans using public transportation?
2. What is the name of the magnetic levitation technology that, if it is developed, could move passengers through vacuum tunnels as fast as 500 miles per hour?
3. In what Asian country has a military coup resulted in the removal and replacement of its civilian leader and 24 other government officials?
4. What is the biggest fish in the sea, which conservationists are working to document and track using pictures taken by the public?
5. Though Japanese officials say the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held there no matter what, an American official says the Games could be held in what U.S. state?
6. In what nation are efforts under way to save the golden snub-nosed monkey, which conservationists say is endangered because of hunting and habitat loss?
7. Because of instability in the polar vortex, how many U.S. states are expected to see below-freezing temperatures on Monday morning?
8. In a foreign policy speech on Thursday, President Biden said the U.S. would "raise the cost" on what country if it interferes with U.S. elections or launches cyberattacks?
9. In a foreign policy speech on Thursday, President Biden called what country the "most serious competitor" to the United States?
10. Name the new sport that combines elements of table tennis and soccer and whose organizers hope it will be an event in the 2028 Summer Olympics.0
