New Zealand plans national syllabus on Māori and UK colonial history

Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand's government on Wednesday proposed that all children learn the history of Māori people and British colonization in a set course that teachers must follow, ending a system where schools choose how those subjects are taught.

Supporters of the change say the country's history as currently taught tends to gloss over atrocities against indigenous people during colonization, while critics say the new curriculum would fail to present a balanced view of the past.

"Let us teach it, let us learn it and let us remember it. Let us share our history with every student in every school...," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she released a draft of the course, which she plans to introduce next year.

Māori, who account for about 15% of New Zealand's population, were dispossessed of much of their land during colonization by Britain. Thousands of Māori protested for civil and social rights in 2019, and have criticized successive governments for not doing enough.

Speaking on a visit to the site of an 1846 battle between the British and Māori at Ruapekapeka, Ardern called on the public for feedback on the draft, which supporters say reflects a renewed recognition of Māori history and culture.

