MTV postpones its Africa Music Awards as Bobi Wine's team releases report documenting alleged abuses

(CNN) After an online campaign urging MTV Base to cancel its annual MTV Africa Music Awards over allegations of human rights abuses by the Ugandan government, the TV channel postponed the awards Thursday, which was due to be held in the East African country's capital, Kampala.

"It was painful to see MTV was being used to sanitize the oppressive regime here in Uganda," said presidential candidate Bobi Wine during a news conference Thursday. "I am glad MTV is also seeing it and acting in respect of all the rights of artists. It would be such a shame for the MTV Music Awards to be held in Uganda under gunpoint."

MTV Base did not give a reason for the postponement. CNN has contacted them for comment.

Before Thursday's news conference, Wine's legal team issued a 50-page report collating allegations of apparent abuses, human rights violations, and irregularities relating to the national elections on January 14.

Ironically, government departments, including the police and the military are on social media trying to communicate to citizens, who they have threatened to arrest for using VPNs to access social media! They lack shame; they lack direction- they're tired. #WeAreRemovingADictator — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) February 4, 2021

Wine -- whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi -- has repeatedly said his team would release evidence of his claims of ballot-stuffing, military coercion of voters, and illegal casting of votes.

