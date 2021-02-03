Eavesdropping marmosets understand other monkeys' conversations

(CNN) Marmosets can understand conversations between other monkeys and judge whether they want to interact with them, according to new research.

Scientists from the University of Zurich played marmosets audio recordings of vocal interactions between their peers and recorded their behavior and body temperature to gauge their reaction, the American Association for the Advancement of Science said in a news release published Wednesday.

The animals reacted differently based on their sex as well as their social status -- those who have offspring, known as breeders, or those with no offspring of their own, known as helpers.

Researchers played recordings of an opposite-sex adult interacting with a begging infant, either making food-offering calls or aggressive calls, to 21 adult marmosets.

The scientists also played the begging infant, and the adult's food-offering and aggressive calls back individually as a control.

