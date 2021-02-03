(CNN) A single case of Covid-19 at a quarantine hotel in Melbourne has forced organizers of the Australian Open to isolate 507 players, officials and support staff, just four days before the tennis championship is set to begin.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said late on Wednesday evening that a 26-year-old volunteer firefighter who had been working as a resident support officer as part of the tournament tested positive for the virus. Until then, the state had not seen local transmission of the virus in 28 days.

New restrictions have now been placed on the state's 6.7 million inhabitants. Masks are mandatory in indoor public places, and new limits are in place on the number of people who can gather in a household.

Andrews said the new rules were being put in place "through an abundance of caution" and because of the possibility that the case could have been caused by a new strain of the coronavirus -- although he said the genomic sequencing needed to determine whether that was the case hasn't finished yet.

The unnamed man last worked at the Grand Hyatt hotel on January 29 and tested negative for the virus at the end of his shift that day. However, he subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive on Wednesday.

Read More