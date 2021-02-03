(CNN) A federal judge ruled that Oregon must offer Covid-19 vaccinations to all prison inmates immediately -- putting them ahead of the state's senior citizens in line for the limited supply of vaccines.

In an order issued Tuesday, US Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman wrote that inmates are particularly vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus because they live and work in close quarters and have limited ability to social distance.

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that our country's prisons were uniquely vulnerable to the transmission and spread of the virus," she wrote. "Prisons have not been spared from this reality, as COVID-19's toll continues to mount behind bars."

Oregon has a tiered system for deciding when people will be eligible to get the vaccine.

Read More