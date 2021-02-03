A suspect is charged with six counts of murder in the shooting deaths of 5 children and an adult in Oklahoma

(CNN) The man suspected of fatally shooting five children and one adult in Oklahoma on Tuesday has been charged with six counts of murder.

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 25, was additionally charged with one count of shooting with intent to kill and a count of possession of a firearm while on probation, Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge announced Wednesday at a press conference.

The shooting in Muskogee, in eastern Oklahoma, also left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

Loge said that "the court entered a plea of not guilty" on Pridgeon's behalf and set a court date of February 18.

CNN has reached out to Pridgeon's attorney and is seeking a copy of the charging documents.

