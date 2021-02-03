Three pilots killed in Idaho National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crash

(CNN) Three Idaho Army National Guard members died during a training exercise when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise on Tuesday, the National Guard said.

The three were all trained pilots participating in a routine training flight, a National Guard statement said.

Idaho Army National Guard Col. Christopher Burt said the aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. After an emergency transmitter locator device aboard the aircraft was activated shortly after 8 p.m., personnel were dispatched to search for the helicopter.

At around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, crews located the helicopter and personnel near Lucky Peak, according to the statement.

"This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community," Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy."

