In pictures: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Mon July 5, 2021

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is photographed in Seattle in 2017.
Kyle Johnson/The New York Times/Redux

Jeff Bezos started Amazon as an online bookstore in 1995. It is now a retail and logistics behemoth that's worth more than $1.7 trillion.

Bezos has been CEO since the beginning, making him one of the world's richest people. But he is stepping down from that role and transitioning to executive chair.

Bezos said his new position will allow him to spend more time on outside projects he has developed through the years.

His aerospace company, Blue Origin, is part of the Artemis program that NASA says will put two astronauts on the moon. His Bezos Earth Fund supports scientists, activists and organizations working to mitigate the impact of climate change. And in 2013, Bezos bought The Washington Post newspaper.

"I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring," Bezos said. "I'm super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have."

Bezos is seen in 1996, a year after he started Amazon.com. At the time it was just an online bookseller.
Dean Rutz/KRT/ABACA/Alamy Stock
Bezos and Sotheby's president and CEO Diana Brooks pose in a customized Volkswagen Beetle from the film "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" in 1999. Sotheby's and Amazon had teamed up to launch sothebys.amazon.com, an online auction site that would offer a broad range of objects, including this car.
Henny Ray Abrams/AFP/Getty Images
Bezos holds a power drill and a stuffed Pikachu in 1999. By this point, Amazon had started to sell items other than books.
Chris Carroll/Corbis/Getty Images
Gregory Nixon, left, delivers a set of antique golf clubs he sold to David Robichaud, center, via Amazon.com Auctions in 1999. Bezos was there for the moment, as Robichaud, a construction worker, was Amazon's 10-millionth customer.
Paul Connors/AP
In 1999, Bezos was named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
Time
Bezos looks on as Microsoft CEO Bill Gates presents a T-shirt as a retirement gift to Clippy, the Microsoft Office assistant, in 2001. Microsoft was launching Office XP.
Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images
Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, arrive at a media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 2003. They divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.
Douglas C. Pizac/AP
Jeff Bezos stands with one of Amazon's trademark door-desks at the company's Seattle headquarters in 2004.
Andy Rogers/AP
Bezos introduces the Kindle e-reader at a news conference in 2007.
Mark Lennihan/AP
Bezos announces the Kindle DX in 2009.
James Leynse/Corbis/Getty Images
Bezos, third from left, meets with NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver at the Blue Origin headquarters in Kent, Washington, in 2011. Bezos' Blue Origin was started in 2000 with the goal of providing low-cost access to private space travel.
Bill Ingalls/NASA/eyevine/Redux