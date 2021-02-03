Kyle Johnson/The New York Times/Redux Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is photographed in Seattle in 2017. In pictures: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Kyle Johnson/The New York Times/Redux Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is photographed in Seattle in 2017.

Jeff Bezos started Amazon as an online bookstore in 1995. It is now a retail and logistics behemoth that's worth more than $1.7 trillion.

Bezos has been CEO since the beginning, making him one of the world's richest people. But he is stepping down from that role and transitioning to executive chair.

Bezos said his new position will allow him to spend more time on outside projects he has developed through the years.

His aerospace company, Blue Origin, is part of the Artemis program that NASA says will put two astronauts on the moon. His Bezos Earth Fund supports scientists, activists and organizations working to mitigate the impact of climate change. And in 2013, Bezos bought The Washington Post newspaper.

"I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring," Bezos said. "I'm super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have."