Hospital staff treat an elderly couple hospitalized with coronavirus to a dinner date together

(CNN) A dinner date in a hospital brought together a couple -- married for 63 years -- that had been separated by Covid-19.

So when a family member mentioned that the veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam and his wife were inseparable and depended on one another, their nurses found a way to bring them together, KMOV reported.

Nurses Hannah Schlemer and Kim Presson treated them to a "dinner date" so they could see each other, hold hands and eat dinner together, the station said.

"Just as they have done for so many years," the hospital said.