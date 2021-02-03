Three skiers are missing after getting caught in a large avalanche in Colorado

By Keith Allen and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 3:52 AM ET, Wed February 3, 2021

The group of skiers&#39; tracks are still visible to the right of the avalanche, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
The group of skiers' tracks are still visible to the right of the avalanche, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

(CNN)Three skiers are missing after getting caught in a large avalanche between the Colorado towns of Silverton and Ophir, according to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The three belonged to a larger group of back-country skiers who were traveling Monday and triggered the avalanche in an area locally known as "The Nose."
Four people were caught in the avalanche and fully buried in debris, the report said. One of the skiers was found and had sustained minor injuries, the report added.
Search-and-rescue operations for the other three lasted into Monday night and resumed Tuesday but were suspended that evening "due to avalanche hazard," the report said.
    The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management says the recovery mission for three missing skiers was suspended due to &#39;considerable&#39; avalanche danger
    The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management says the recovery mission for three missing skiers was suspended due to 'considerable' avalanche danger
    "Efforts will resume when rescuers feel it is (safe) to access the site," it added.
    Read More
    Even though the recovery mission has been temporarily suspended, the identities of the three skiers is "still pending per San Juan County Coroner's Office investigation," the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management wrote in a post on Facebook."
      "Avalanche danger in the back country is always unpredictable regardless of your avalanche knowledge and skills. It is critical to check the avalanche forecast and avalanche danger prior to venturing into the backcountry," the office wrote.
      "Check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) for avalanche conditions, have your equipment of beacon, shovel, probe and make a plan for communications with your ski group."