California boosts vaccination effort as part of federal pilot program

(CNN) California is opening two mass Covid-19 vaccination sites as part of a federal pilot program to quickly boost the number of available doses, as the state continues to see improving numbers in cases, deaths, positivity rate and hospitalizations.

"Everything that should be up in relationship to this virus is up. Everything that should be down is down," Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference at Oakland Coliseum, one of the vaccination sites opening soon.

The rolling average of new daily cases in the state has dropped in half in the past two weeks, according to data from California's Department of Public Health. The state added 10,501 new cases and 481 Covid-19 related deaths Wednesday, and hospitalizations have dropped 30% over the last 14 days.

California State University, Los Angeles will house the other new vaccination site. Both locations are part of the 100 sites planned nationwide in a federal-state partnership. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide personal protective equipment and supplies, according to Newsom.

California is now administering about 1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine each week, Newsom said, a rate two to three times higher than the initial rollout. The state is trying to speed up inoculations and jump start its economy as it emerges from a regional stay-at-home order that shuttered many nonessential businesses.

