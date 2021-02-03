Anna Lekas Miller is a journalist covering refugee and immigration issues and is the editor in chief of the Media Diversity Institute website. She is working on her first book, "Love in Times of Borders," a collection of refugee and immigrant love stories. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) On the morning of President Joe Biden's inauguration, Vicky Chávez said she jolted out of bed and turned on the television in the upstairs room of the Unitarian church she calls home.

"Look, we've finally got a (new) president now," the Honduran mother of two said, squeezing her three-year-old daughter as they watched Biden put his hand on the Bible and take the oath of office.

"Does this mean we can go to Disneyland?" her daughter asked, hopefully.

"Not yet," Chávez said, stroking her hair and holding her close. "But hopefully soon."

Over the past three years, Chávez hasn't been able to take her daughters to Disneyland -- or anywhere else, for that matter -- because they have been living in the confines of the First Unitarian Church in Salt Lake City. When she lost her last appeal to stay in the country, after an immigration judge rejected her asylum claim and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued her a deportation order, the church offered her a temporary haven. All Chávez had to do was show up, and she and her daughters could stay for as long as they needed.

Chávez looks out the window of the First Unitarian Church in Salt Lake City, which she has called home for the past three years.