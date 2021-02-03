(CNN) —

Let’s be real: There isn’t much collective enthusiasm for Valentine’s Day this year. No matter if you’re single or partnered up, it’s easy for it to feel like yet another night holed up inside. But instead of comparing this year’s holiday to Valentine’s Days of the past, try to find solace in the fact that you don’t have to wait two hours after your scheduled reservation just to sit at the bar with your significant other or BFF, only for it to be so loud that you can’t even hear each other. The best way to get excited? Start planning your Valentine’s Day outfit — even if you’ll be the only one enjoying it.

Ahead, 18 options to help you build the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit. Looking for more ideas? Check out our guides for Valentine’s Day lingerie, jewelry, flower delivery, Nordstrom gifts, gifts for her, gifts for him, gifts for pets and favorite heartfelt gifts too.

Valentine’s Day dresses

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Aaron Knit Dress ($178; revolve.com)

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Aaron Knit Dress PHOTO: Revolve

A ribbed-knit maxi dress in a deep maroon toes the line between sexy and comfy.

Trina Turk Fragrant Wrap Dress ($104.40, originally $348; saksfifthavenue.com)

Trina Turk Fragrant Wrap Dress PHOTO: Saks Fifth Avenue

Planning on a romantic night in? This silky wrap dress, which is on sale for more than 50% off, is the perfect dress to feel sexy in.

Wayf x BFF Hollie Tie-Back Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress ($47.40, originally $79; nordstrom.com)

Wayf x BFF Hollie Tie-Back Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress PHOTO: Nordstrom

If red’s not your color, opt for a sleek black sweater dress with a sultry V-neck in the back, available in plus and straight sizes.

UO April Tie-Back Midi Slip Dress ($79; urbanoutfitters.com)

UO April Tie-Back Midi Slip Dress PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Who needs to be seasonally appropriate when you’re staying in? This pink poly-blend slip dress has a high thigh slit, making it a stylish option for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Superdown Mia Ruffle Tie Dress ($66; revolve.com)

Superdown Mia Ruffle Tie Dress PHOTO: Revolve

We admit it’s hard to resist a red ruffle dress this time of year, though, and we adore this little midriff-baring tie dress for year-round fun.

Valentine’s Day jumpsuits

Harper Rose V-Neck Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit ($88.80, originally $148; nordstrom.com)

Harper Rose V-Neck Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit PHOTO: Nordstrom

A navy velour jumpsuit is festive enough for a fancy Valentine’s Day date — and versatile enough to be worn for just about every other holiday too. This style, which one reviewer calls “elegant” and “classy,” has a knot-tie waist.

Lunya Washable Silk Jumpsuit ($228; lunya.co)

Lunya Washable Silk Jumpsuit PHOTO: Lunya

The good news about this jumpsuit, which has dozens of 5-star reviews, is that it’s just as easy to dress up as it is to dress down.

Universal Thread Women’s Long-Sleeve Collared Boilersuit ($34.99; target.com)

Universal Thread Women's Long-Sleeve Collared Boilersuit PHOTO: Target

This cotton jumpsuit is perfect for a chill night spent at home. It’s even available in lavender and a sweet, subtle tie-dye pattern.

Fraiche by J Price Tie-Front Jumpsuit ($59.40 originally $99; nordstrom.com)

Fraiche by J Price Tie-Front Jumpsuit PHOTO: Nordstrom

Opt for a comfy tie-front jumpsuit if you want something that looks fancy without bordering on stuffy.

Valentine’s Day pajamas

Alexander Del Rossa Button-Down Satin Pajama Set (starting at $35.99; amazon.com)

Alexander Del Rossa Button-Down Satin Pajama Set PHOTO: Amazon

Cheesy, sure, but it’s impossible to have a bad time when you’re wearing matching silk pajamas.

Lunya Washable Silk Cami Pant Set ($238; lunya.co)

Lunya Washable Silk Cami Pant Set PHOTO: Lunya

Don’t let the fact that Lunya’s silk is washable fool you: It’s super luxe. Wear your pant set together with slippers for a chill at-home vibe, or swap out the pants for a pair of jeans and heels for the ultimate date-night look. Looking for more silk pajamas ideas? Check out all our favorites here.

Parade Cotton Hoodie ($45; yourparade.com)

Parade Cotton Hoodie PHOTO: Parade

Grab a super-soft hoodie from one of our favorite underwear brands that’s three times too big to cozy up in on the couch with a glass of wine.

Silk Kimono ($135; intimissimi.com)

Silk Kimono PHOTO: Intimissimi

This short silky robe can double as a dress if you’re staying in for the night. Need some more Valentine’s Day lingerie inspiration? Look no further.

Valentine’s Day tops and sweaters

Ruffle-Neck Top in 365 Crepe ($44.75, originally $89.50; jcrew.com)

Ruffle-Neck Top in 365 Crepe PHOTO: J.Crew

Reviewers say this ruffle-neck top — which drapes beautifully and isn’t sheer — was the piece their closet was missing. Try it with a pair of wide-leg pants for Valentine’s Day date night.

Madewell Cameron Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Coziest Yarn ($98; madewell.com)

Madewell Cameron Ribbed Cardigan Sweater in Coziest Yarn PHOTO: Madewell

A brick-colored cardigan sweater is festive without being too on the nose.

Valentine’s Day jewelry

A New Day Glass Necklace ($14.99; target.com)

A New Day Glass Necklace PHOTO: Target

Upgrade any look — even if that look is just silky pajamas — with this faux pearl-and-diamond pendant.

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Huggie Hoop Earrings ($58; nordstrom.com)

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Huggie Hoop Earrings PHOTO: Nordstrom

Wear these multicolored heart huggies for a fun look that translates easily into everyday.

Croissant Dôme Ring ($75; mejuri.com)

Croissant Dôme Ring PHOTO: Mejuri

Whether you’re looking for a little “treat yourself” moment or shopping for someone else, Mejuri’s cult-favorite croissant ring is a winner for everyone. Check out the rest of our Valentine’s Day jewelry picks here.