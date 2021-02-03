(CNN) —

Quip, a direct-to-consumer, design-driven brand of oral care products, has been impressing customers with its effective, gimmick-free electric toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss since it launched in 2015. (It even has pop-star approval: Demi Lovato is among the company’s investors.) And as of today, it’s adding another product to its lineup: mouthwash.

Quip Mouthwash Starter Kit (starting at $35; getquip.com)

Mouthwash is as much a part of a dental routine as flossing (consider this today’s reminder!) and brushing. For its formula, Quip used dentist-recommended fluoride and xylitol as well as 0.07% cetylpyridinium chloride, which translates to fewer germs and cavities and more minty fresh breath for you. Quip also opted out of using the alcohol and artificial coloring found in other mouthwashes.

Quip Mouthwash PHOTO: Quip

Quip mouthwash might also be the first you’ve wanted to keep out on your counter — and for those of us who need a visual reminder for mouthwash, it makes for an eye-catching one. How it works has some eco-friendly benefits too. You can operate the sleek, refillable dispenser (available in either metal or plastic and a multitude of colorways) with one hand using the included reusable premarked dosage cup, and it comes with a bottle of mouthwash concentrate.

You can also customize how and when you get top-ups on the mouthwash: Choose from 90, 180 or 270 doses for your refills, then opt for a subscription plan to get auto-delivery with free shipping every three months, just like you do with your Quip toothbrush head.

Quip Mouthwash PHOTO: Quip

The only downside? The mouthwash is already on backorder, so you’ll have to wait until March 8 to have yours in hand (or, uh, mouth). Still, you should place your order today to ensure you’re at the top of the list when the mouthwashes do start shipping.