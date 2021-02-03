(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite streaming device, discounted shoes, apparel and gear from Reebok and savings on the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. All that and more below.

Have sweet dreams of savings with these deals at Mattress Firm. Presidents Day has arrived at the mega mattress retailer, so you can save up to 50% — that’s up to $500 off — some of your favorite mattress brands, including Serta, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Beautyrest and more. Plus, you can get a queen-size bed for the price of a twin, and when you purchase a queen over $699, you’ll get a free adjustable base when you use code ELEVATE. Browse through all the deals now, and get a better night’s sleep soon.

Roku Ultra

Just in time for your awards season binge-watching needs, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $72.44 — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance, too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. And right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to just $31.88 when you clip the $10 off coupon. The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand. Read more about why we love the One-Step in our full review here.

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for $94.99, down from it’s usual $129.99 price tag. This Kindle model is the thinnest and lightest of the devices and features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper, plus adjustable brightness levels make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.

Not to mention, it’s waterproof, so you can read in the tub or poolside without worry. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you’ll have thousands of titles on hand at all times.

Reebok’s Outlet Clear Out Sale is on now, which means markdowns on top of markdowns. There’s no code necessary to take up to 70% off hundreds of clearance items, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories. There’s last-chance styles will be gone before you know it.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Overstock

Presidents Day has arrived at Overstock. Now through the upcoming long weekend, shoppers can take up to 70% off thousands of items, including prices on patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more. Plus, everything ships for free.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($68.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today, since it’s down to just $68.95 at Amazon — that’s about $30 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Tile Trackers (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now several Tile products, including the Slim and two bundles, are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven ($109.99, originally $135.99; amazon.com)

If you have yet to get yourself an air fryer, today’s your day — especially since the Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven from the beloved Instant Pot brand is on sale now at Amazon. In case you were unaware, air-frying gives you all the flavor and texture of deep-fried foods without the mess and added calories of actual oil — and with little to no preheating time, you can whip up dinner in half the time of a conventional oven.

Plus, in addition to air-frying, the 10-quart Vortex Pro comes with eight other built-in smart programs — roast, broil, bake, toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate and rotisserie — all in one appliance, so it’s well poised to become your 2021 kitchen MVP.

Backcountry

Just in time for a nor’easter, Backcountry is kicking off its Winter Yard Sale, featuring the best deals of the season on gear and accessories. You can save up to 50% on everything you need for winter sports, cold-weather camping and more activities from top brands like Hydro Flask, Osprey, Columbia and more.

PhoneSoap

Give the gift of sanitized tech this Valentine’s Day with PhoneSoap’s BOGO 50% off deal. When you buy the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap and HomeSoap, the AirSoap air purifier or another accessory, you’ll automatically get 50% off a second product of equal or lesser value.

And to sweeten the deal even further, PhoneSoap is also donating $5 from every sale in February to the Ashe Culture Arts Center, a nonprofit organization in New Orleans, Louisiana, that celebrates the people, places and philosophies of the African diaspora through art and culture, so you may want to hold off on buying for a couple days. Luckily, this deal lasts through February 14, so you have plenty of time to save. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G

Now’s your chance to snag Samsung’s latest smartphones at a major discount. When you trade in your old model at Best Buy, you save up to $900 on the brand-new Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G or S21 Ultra 5G. Of course, your phone’s value will vary based on its condition and model, but At&T, Verizon and Sprint/T-Mobile customers are all eligible for the deal.

Flexispot Desk Riser ($135 with code CNN10SAVE, originally $169; stacksocial.com)

Want all the benefits of a standing desk without actually buying a new desk? The Flexispot Desk Riser can transform any desk into one of the standing variety, and right now it’s more than $30 off when you use the exclusive code CNN10SAVE. The Flexispot was our pick for best standing desk converter, by the way. It took home top honors, thanks to its spacious desktop and keyboard tray and the fact that it’s a cinch to adjust with just the push of a lever.

1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower-and-gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

