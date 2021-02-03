Canada will list the Proud Boys movement as a terrorist group

Ottawa, Canada (CNN) Canada announced Wednesday that the Proud Boys will be designated as a terrorist entity along with 12 other groups.

The Proud Boys will be deemed an "ideologically motivated violent extremist group" along with three others: Atomwaffen Division, The Base and Russian Imperial Movement, the government said in a press release.

Officials say the move will help Canada freeze the groups' financial assets and criminalize financing, training and recruitment for all such groups.

Last month, Canada's Parliament unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to designate the Proud Boys as a banned terrorist group.

But some rights' groups in Canada say listing the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity could broaden the definition of terrorism to the point of endangering protest and free speech rights.

