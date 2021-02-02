These dinosaurs may have used their frills to flirt

(CNN) Many dinosaurs had distinctive bony frills around their necks -- the best-known being the distinctive Triceratops.

It's not a feature found in living animals today, and paleontologists have long debated what the function was of the diverse array of frills and horns in this family of dinosaurs, called ceratopsians.

The large frill that skirts the skull of Protoceratops dinosaurs was more likely used as a signal to prospective mates -- rather than for defense or cooling their bodies, a new study has suggested.

These sheep-size dinosaurs lived around 70 million to 74 million years ago in what is now Mongolia's Gobi Desert.

Three-dimensional analysis of 30 complete Protoceratops skulls -- the largest set of 3D data ever for any one dinosaur -- showed that the frill formed an independent region of the skull that grew much more rapidly than any other region of the head.

Read More