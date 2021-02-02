Tennessee principal apologizes for 'All Lives Matter' theme for Black History Month

(CNN) The principal at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, middle school has apologized after announcing that the school's Black History Month theme would be "All Lives Matter."

East Ridge Middle School announced the theme in its weekly newsletter, which was sent out to families Sunday.

Principal Christy Caldwell Drake issued an apology Monday, explaining that her inspiration for the theme was a mural in the school which says "Where Every Child Matters."

"I want to apologize for not more fully considering the context of that theme," she wrote in a letter that was sent to families.