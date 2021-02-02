Five children and a man are killed in a shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma

(CNN) A shooting at a home in eastern Oklahoma has left five children and a man dead, and a woman hospitalized with serious injuries, police said Tuesday morning.

A suspect was taken into custody after police were called about the shooting early Tuesday in Muskogee , police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said.

Police did not immediately release the names and ages of the victims or suspect. Investigators are trying to figure out why the killings happened, she said.

"We won't believe that it's random, but we just don't have details yet of the 'why' or 'what happened,'" Hamlin told reporters.

Police received a call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about people having been shot at the home in Muskogee, a city of about 37,000 residents roughly a 40-mile drive southeast of Tulsa.

