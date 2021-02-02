North Carolina discontinues license plates with Confederate battle flag

(CNN) North Carolina will no longer allow specialty license plates depicting the Confederate battle flag, citing the symbol's "potential to offend."

At the start of 2021, the state's Division of Motor Vehicles was no longer issuing or renewing specialty license plates "bearing the Confederate battle flag or any variation of that flag," said North Carolina DOT spokesman Steve Abbott in a statement.

"The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has determined that license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag have the potential to offend those who view them," the statement read. "We have therefore concluded that display of the Confederate battle flag is inappropriate for display on specialty license plates, which remain property of the state."

The Confederate flag license plates are a specialty plate of the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans. The group has called the new rule "discrimination," and claimed in a statement that the state is breaking the law.

"The NC-DMV has claimed that our civic group's legally registered logo may be offensive and is inappropriate for display. Make no mistake about this... We are a hereditary civic organization that takes great pride in our ancestry, our deep roots, our ethnic heritage, and our ancestor's sacrifices to the Southern States including North Carolina," the group said in a statement.

Read More