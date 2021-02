Minneapolis police officers must keep body cameras turned on during entire response to a call, new policy says

(CNN) Minneapolis police officers will no longer be allowed to deactivate their body cameras in order to hold private conversations during the course of their response to an incident, according to a statement Monday from Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Policy changes already adopted include requiring police to announce their presence and purpose before entering a no-knock warrant situations, except in certain circumstances like hostage standoffs, and the banning of the use of chokeholds . The city has also revised the the policy regarding the review of body camera footage after a critical incident, overhauled its use-of-force policy, and added an embedded assistant city attorney to advise on police misconduct investigations, according to the press statement from the mayor and police chief.

"Strengthening accountability and increasing transparency have been cornerstones of our community safety work," Mayor Frey said in the joint statement. "This update helps leadership provide a more complete and accurate picture during and after incidents, and puts officers in a better position to hold each other accountable."

The latest policy, which is slated to take effect February 4, "is designed to increase accountability and transparency within MPD," the statement said.

