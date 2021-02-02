Mickey Callaway, Angels pitching coach, accused of sexually inappropriate behavior

(CNN) The Los Angeles Angels suspended pitching coach Mickey Callaway on Tuesday following a report by The Athletic alleging Callaway sent inappropriate pictures and unprompted texts to at least five female reporters over a span of at least five years.

In a wide-ranging report by The Athletic, one woman, who spoke out on the condition of anonymity, accuses Callaway -- who was the New York Mets manager for two seasons -- of "thrusting his crotch near her face" while the reporter was conducting an interview with Callaway.

Another reporter claims Callaway said he'd share information about his former team the Mets if the journalist got drunk with him.

Two of the women interviewed said they had been warned about Callaway's repeated inappropriate behavior, according to The Athletic. One reporter told the publication that Callaway's lewd behavior "was the worst-kept secret in sports."

CNN has made repeated attempts to contact Callaway for a comment, including inquiries through the Angels.

