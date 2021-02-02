Two women were killed in murder-for-hire plot gone wrong, Louisiana sheriff says

(CNN) Three men are facing murder charges after two women were killed -- including the sister of one of the men -- in a murder-for-hire plot gone wrong, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

During a press conference Monday, the sheriff said Beaux Cormier hired Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson to kill a rape victim who was set to testify against him.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said that Cormier, 35, of Kaplan, Lousiana, Eskine, 25, of Carencro, Louisiana, and Wilson, 22, of Rayne, Louisiana traveled to Montegut, Louisiana to do surveillance on the residence and had, on a prior occasion, attempted to carry out the murder but were unsuccessful.

Montegut is about 70 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Shooting victim was protecting rape victim

