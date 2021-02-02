A famed private investigator died after an attempted robbery. He cracked his own case, says DA

(CNN) Two men could face murder charges in connection with the death of famed private investigator Jack Palladino, who authorities say may have helped solve his own case.

Palladino, 76, fell just outside his home in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood after two men tried stealing his camera last Thursday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

"Witnesses reported seeing a suspect in the passenger side of a vehicle in a physical struggle over the victim's camera," said a statement from SFPD. Palladino allegedly fell as he grabbed onto the camera while the thieves' car sped away.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Palladino on the street suffering from injuries, a statement from the department said. The suspects did not take Palladino's camera, which is now part of the investigation -- containing key evidence.

"We know that Mr. Palladino took photos right before his injury causing death," said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin during a news conference Tuesday. "That photo we expect will be used in court as part of our case to hold the two men that caused his death accountable."

