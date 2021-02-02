FBI agents injured in shootout in Sunrise, Florida

(CNN) FBI agents were injured in a shootout with a suspect in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the incident.

An unclear number of agents have been injured, including with possible life-threatening injuries.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were exercising a warrant at the Water Terrace apartment complex at 6:04 a.m., according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith. Shots were then fired and paramedics called to the scene, she said.

The person who officers were looking for barricaded himself, and multiple people have been injured, including officers, she said.

Police said there was a heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. and that the street was closed in both directions. The scene was safe as of 9:04 a.m., according to police , who still asked people to remain in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.

