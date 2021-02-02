After a luggage mishap, this traveler is on the hunt to find a $22,000 flute he left on a Chicago train

(CNN) A traveler found himself in the ultimate luggage mishap: he lost a $22,000 flute left to him by his late grandmother on a Chicago subway.

The doors of the train had just shut behind 23-year-old Donald Rabin when he realized he'd left an extremely valuable instrument between the seat and wall of the subway last Friday.

"I tried to run up the stairs to make my Lyft, and as soon as I get up the stairs, I realized oh my God, oh my God my instrument is gone," Rabin told CNN.

A flautist for nearly 11 years and a graduate student at Boston Conservatory at Berklee in Boston, Massachusetts, Rabin said the flute is not only his career, it's an extension of his body.

Donald Rabin is a graduate student at Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

"It's like another limb, it's like an organ," he said. "I feel really weird right now without it."

