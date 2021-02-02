A California man dies after falling 95-feet while canyoneering in Death Valley National Park

(CNN) A man canyoneering in Death Valley National Park has died after falling off a cliff, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Justin Ibershoff, 38, from Los Angeles, died on Saturday as he was descending a technical route in Deimos Canyon with six friends, the NPS said in a news release

All the party members were experienced canyoneers and had descended into this canyon several times.

Ibershoff was descending a steep, rocky slope when he stepped on a loose boulder that triggered a rockslide. He was swept past two of his friends and over the edge of a 95-foot cliff, the release said.

The friends called for assistance and after a few hours, a crew from the Navy's VX-31 helicopter were able to reach Ibershoff and establish he had passed away. His body was recovered the following day, according to the NPS.

