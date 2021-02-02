Five ways you can celebrate Black History Month virtually

(CNN) Honoring Black History Month may look and feel a lot different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. But there are still plenty of ways to celebrate.

Across the country, organizations are providing safe ways for people to commemorate the month virtually.

Here's a look at five ways you can partake in honoring the month without leaving your home.

Participate in online events

"Understanding the African American lens on American History demonstrates the resilience of the African American community," Dierdre Cross, NMAAHC's director of public programs, told CNN.

"People have struggled for their place in this democracy. It shows how there are historic issues of contemporary importance. Our generation is able to pick up its part in making this really a more perfect union for American communities at large."

The museum's signature event features acclaimed authors Ibram X. Kendi, who wrote the bestseller "How to be an Antiracist," and Keisha Blain, author of "Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom."

The authors teamed up for their latest work, "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619--2019."

They will present their book in a museum-sponsored discussion titled "Historically speaking: 400 Souls—A Conversation with Ibram Kendi and Keisha N. Blain."

The conversation will trace US history through the perspective of African Americans. It will follow their 400-year journey in the United States, highlighting historical time frames including slavery, the Civil War, reconstruction, Jim Crow segregation and the fight for civil rights, Cross said.

It will also cover African American culture and its vast influence on American music and art.

Later this month, the museum will also hold a virtual event that discusses the economic impact of Covid-19 and the history of public health for African Americans.

For those attempting to understand their genealogy and uncover the lives of enslaved ancestors, NMAAHC is also offering tips and best practices to help African Americans navigate court and probate records in search of relatives who lived prior to the Civil War.

Cross said NMAAHC has enlisted the help of a certified genealogical lecturer who can "break through this information barrier" to help make searching for through dated documents, like probate and estate records, easier.

The museum has also put together children's programs including at-home creative kits so kids can participate in weekly virtual workshops entitled, "Joyful Fridays." The art series is dedicated to the celebration of "Black joy, history, and culture."

The full list of events offered by the National Museum of African American History and Culture be found here . Additional Smithsonian Institution events can be found here

"It is a comprehensive effort to discuss all of the ways that African Americans have contributed to the history and culture of the United States," Cross said.

Become a bone marrow donor

According to BeTheMatch, individuals who identify as Black or African American have a 23 percent chance of finding a suitable bone marrow match due to low representation on the registry. Increased bone marrow donations could mean more lives saved for those battling complex blood cancers like lymphoma, or blood disorders like sickle cell disease.

Backdropped by a global pandemic, Black History Month 2021 presents unique opportunities to respond to public health disparities faced by African American communities.

The BeTheMatch Foundation is in dire need of African American bone marrow donors to help sustain life for people facing blood cancers and disorders like sickle cell disease. According to the foundation, Black individuals are the least likely to find a suitable match because they only make up 4 percent of the foundation's registry of more than 22 million donors. Currently, African American patients only have a 23% chance of finding a match. It's even lower for multiracial patients.

"In line with our commitment to serve our patients in providing equal outcomes for all, we are trying to remove every barrier to donation," Kate McDermott of BeTheMatch, says.

The foundation will cover all related expenses to make donations possible. For example, BeTheMatch will pay for a donor's child care costs, lost wages, and travel.

"By 2023 we would like to double the number of lives saved in underserved populations—with no discernable difference in outcomes. So, patients who have undergone transplants are living a healthy life post-transplant with very little complications." McDermott explains.

Celebrate through song

This month the Chicago Children's Choir is hosting its annual Black History Month Concert--online. To get ready, the young stars are rehearsing and pre-filming for the big day.

In honor of Black History Month, the Chicago Children's Choir will host its annual Black History Month Concert—virtually. The choir showcases the talents of young people from every zip code from Chicago. From home, virtual concertgoers can tune in to a pre-produced show themed "Preserving and Persevering." Selected music pieces celebrate Black culture, explore how music preserves African traditions while inspiring hope and perseverance across centuries of injustice.