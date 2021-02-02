Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and served as a counselor to Clinton in the White House. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) For some politicians, being the fulcrum of nearly every hot-button issue would be hell. But for the Gentleman from West Virginia, I suspect it is almost heaven.

Sen. Joe Manchin, widely viewed as the most conservative Democrat in the now 50-50 US Senate, has announced he will support the budget resolution on Covid-19 relief being introduced by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders. In so doing, Manchin has laid down a marker: he is with his party at the beginning of this process, but if the Democrats cannot bring some Republicans along by the end, they may not be able to count on him in the final vote.

Manchin's insistence on moderation and bipartisanship is deeply felt, and Washington DC had better get used to it. They are going to see a lot of it in the next two years.

Some label Manchin's approach as centrism, and it is in a sense. But what really is the center? It is not merely splitting the difference between the extremes. Rather, it is the pragmatic place from which a divided nation can find a consensus for action -- and action in the Joe Biden era means some movement in a progressive direction.

And so, on the matter of reconciliation, Manchin is aligned with a Democratic Socialist from Vermont -- for now. But alliances may shift over time, as Manchin strives to hold the Senate in the moderate mainstream.