5 ways to replace food rewards for fitness motivation

However, it's easy to go overboard with rewards that can undermine our goals. Let's face it, we all want to give into our junk food cravings, and what better a time to indulge than after you've just accomplished something healthy? You don't have to cut out junk food entirely, but knowing how to reward yourself in a way that aligns with your health goals can completely change your approach.

Take a nap

When was the last time you've set aside time for a quick power nap? Because it can be tricky prioritizing a nap in a busy schedule, try making this a reward for your next achievement.

Brief naps have been shown to improve cognitive performance in some cases. So by giving in to sleep, you may actually be benefiting your work life. Allowing yourself to feel refreshed and energized after a workout aligns with health-related goals, unlike giving into sugary or fatty foods.

Buy a piece of workout gear

Have you been eyeing a certain pair of workout leggings? How about a new workout-style fanny pack? Set an attainable goal for yourself and preselect an affordable piece of gear, and once you reach your target, hit the internet to shop.

Having that new item on your mind while working out may help you stay motivated longer.

Looking good for your next workout also can help you feel better about yourself as you work toward your ultimate goal. Knowing that you've earned that piece of clothing or equipment that you're using will only help you strive for more, taking you one step closer to your next milestone. This reward is a win-win.

Light a candle and read a book

Lighting a candle is a simple act, yet it can be super relaxing and rewarding. After a long day of work and exercise, letting yourself simply sit down with a book and a candle by your side could be just what you need to unwind.

"Me time" usually isn't prioritized, but it's a great way to reenergize our minds and bodies.

Reading a book is a fulfilling reward.

Mindfulness , which is usually improved during times of relaxation, has been shown to reduce stress and improve quality of life. As part of this reward, try ridding yourself of any negative thoughts and focus only on relaxing. You've earned it. (Just be sure to fully extinguish the candle when you're done.)

Give yourself a free pass to say no

Put yourself first. Is there a chore, errand or social engagement that you've been dreading? Allow yourself to say no if you're truly not feeling up to it. So many of us end up giving into plans due to guilt rather than actual desire. Instead, commit to using this time to exercise.

Get some bath salts and relax

What better way to reward a healthy accomplishment than with a relaxing bath?