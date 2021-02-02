What's your gender? I prefer not to say

(CNN) When it comes to filling out a form, I can write my name and address and birth date on autopilot without pause. But when I get to the gender question, a wave of anxiety washes over.

I am not transgender, nor have I ever felt like I was unhappy with the body I was born into (except for, say, the extra love handles or those wrinkles starting to form around the corners of my eyes). I am also not a proclaimed gender warrior who has taken up the cause to try to singlehandedly dismantle all the systems in place (bwa ha ha ha).

I have quietly, defeatedly checked the female box on forms for most of my life even though it never feels exactly right. It's like having to choose what vegetable you ate for dinner last night when the only choices are "carrot" or "broccoli," but you ate asparagus. You feel like you're being dishonest no matter what you choose.

I have always defaulted to female because it was the gender I was assigned at birth and how I have always identified myself to others, when others have required that I identify myself.

With the increase of people including their gender pronouns in their email signatures and social media profiles and round-robin intros in meetings and classrooms, it's great to know that we're becoming more aware that you can't just assume what someone's gender identity is. It's also true, though, that some people just don't fit into one of the commonly used pronouns, and others, like me, prefer not to share. So please, stop asking about my gender (or anyone else's, for that matter) when there is no good reason to know.

