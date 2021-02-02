(CNN) —

We’re a few days into February, and for football fans, this means only one thing: The big game is around the corner. Millions of fans will be tuning in, and a lot of them may be looking to upgrade their entertainment setup. Fortunately, there are a ton of deals out there for casual watchers and superfans alike.

Big-box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more are hosting sales on speakers, TVs and soundbar systems just in time for football’s biggest night. From stadium-size OLED TVs to affordable LED alternatives, there’s a discount for everyone. And don’t count out soundbars to make you feel like you’re really at the stadium in person.

See what’s in store from a number of sellers below. Even if you’re not into football, it’s a good excuse to pick up something great for the living room.

Amazon

Amazon is often our go-to for deals, tech or otherwise. In fact, it’s hard to scroll the site without finding a sale, such as this 65-inch LG 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,996.99, down from $2,799.99. An OLED screen will change the game, providing a razor-sharp image with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Plus, it comes with Alexa built in for that added level of control over your viewing experience.

In addition to TVs, Amazon’s got deals on soundbars, including the awesome Roku Smart Soundbar ($149.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com), which was our top pick for 2021. The unassuming 32-inch bar puts out a terrific range of sound and a balanced bass output. Check out that and more top deals below:

Samsung 55-Inch Q60T Series QLED Smart TV ($697.99, originally $749.99; amazon.com

Samsung 65-Inch Q60T Series QLED Smart TV ($897.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com

Samsung 85-Inch Q60T Series QLED Smart TV ($2197.99, originally $2499.99; amazon.com

Samsung 65-Inch Q70T Series QLED Smart TV ($1,097.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com

LG 70-Inch UHD Smart TV ($696.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com

Vizio Home Theater Surround Sound Bar ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com

Vizio Surround Sound Bar With Dolby Atmos ($498, originally $799.99; amazon.com

Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector ($299.95, originally $349.99; amazon.com

B&H Photo Video

Technology is what it’s all about at B&H Photo Video, and there are plenty of deals to go around. One such deal is on the $3,297.99 75-inch Samsung Q800T Class 8K QLED Smart TV, originally $4,997.99. This TV features staggering picture quality on a sizable screen. And though there isn’t much 8K content out there yet outside of YouTube, you’re future-proofing for that inevitable advent. For now, you can take advantage of the Quantum Processor 8K inside, which uses AI and machine learning to analyze 4K content and upscale it closer to 8K quality. See below for even more worthwhile deals from the retailer.

Vizio 32-Inch D-Series Full HD Smart TV ($159.99, originally $179.99; bhphotovideo.com

LG 65-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV ($1996.99, originally $2796.99; bhphotovideo.com

LG 77-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV ($3296.99, originally $4996.99; bhphotovideo.com

Sony Soundbar System ($198, originally $278; bhphotovideo.com

Sony 120-Watt Stereo Soundbar ($98, originally $128; bhphotovideo.com

Best Buy

Walking into a Best Buy is a home theater enthusiast’s dream, and it’s no different on the store’s website. If you don’t want to miss a single play, Vizio’s V-Series Soundbar System ($199.99, originally $249.99; bestbuy.com) is a great choice. The system includes two satellite speakers, a wireless subwoofer and, of course, the soundbar. All together, though less simple than the Roku Smart Soundbar, you’ll experience immersive sound with impressive bass. Plus, it’s compatible with Dolby Atmos content for even clearer audio.

Check out top TV deals in addition to speaker discounts below:

Vizio 65-Inch LED Quantum Series Smart TV ($599.99, originally $699.99; bestbuy.com

Vizio 70-Inch LED Quantum Series Smart TV ($759.99, originally $799.99; bestbuy.com

Sony 55-Inch Class X750H Series LED Smart TV ($519.99, originally $599.99; bestbuy.com

Sony 65-Inch Class X750H Series LED Smart TV ($629.99, originally $749.99; bestbuy.com

Sony 70-Inch Class X750H Series LED Smart TV ($999.99, originally $1499.99; bestbuy.com

Samsung HW-Q60T Soundbar ($379.99, originally $499.99; bestbuy.com

Vizio Soundbar System ($69.99, originally $89.99; bestbuy.com

Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Speakers in Black, 2-Pack ($379.98, originally $399.98, bestbuy.com

Walmart

Walmart is another reliable source of deals any time of the year, and football season is no exception. You can score the 40-Inch Vizio V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($309.99, originally $379.99; walmart.com). It’s not the largest TV out there, but it comes at a low price with lots of features, like Dolby Vision for great color and picture contrast. Along with the 4K display, you won’t be missing any of the action. Plus, there are plenty of solid Sony options available.

VIZIO 70-Inch V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($588, originally $758; walmart.com

Sony 43-Inch Bravia 800H Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($448, originally $699.99; walmart.com

Sony 49-Inch Bravia 800H Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($648, originally $749.99; walmart.com

Sony 55-Inch Bravia 800H Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($698, originally $999.99; walmart.com

Sony 65-Inch Bravia 800H Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($1,098, originally $1,397.20; walmart.com

Sam’s Club

When you’re not buying cereal in bulk, Sam’s Club is a great place to look for discounts on TVs and sound systems. If you’re looking to spend less on a soundbar, the Vizio M-Series All-in-One Home Theater Soundbar ($99.88, originally $129.88; samsclub.com) is an affordable choice. The bar doesn’t bring huge improvements to bass and clarity, but it certainly pumps up the volume, thanks to its six internal speakers.

For most of these deals, including the one above, you’ll have to be a Sam’s Club member to enjoy the discount.

Vizio 65-Inch M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV ($589, originally $679; samsclub.com

Vizio 75-Inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV ($1479, originally $1679; samsclub.com

Vizio 85-Inch P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV ($2479, originally $2999; samsclub.com

Vizio 2.1 V-Series Home Theater Soundbar ($119.99, originally $149.99; samsclub.com

Vizio 5.1 V-Series Home Theater Soundbar ($159.88, originally $199.88; samsclub.com

LG Soundbar With Surround Sound Speakers ($179.88, originally $199.88; samsclub.com

