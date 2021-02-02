(CNN) —

Let’s face it: Your best friend is probably your soul mate anyway. Regardless of your relationship status, it’s always a good idea to shower your bestie with amazing gifts that show just how much you appreciate her this time of year.

Whether she’d want a heartfelt card, cozy slippers or a piece of jewelry to add to her collection, we’ve found some items we think are sure to make your BFF smile no matter what. You probably wouldn’t have made it through 2020 without her anyway. Be sure to check out our other great guides with ideas for gifts for him, gifts for her, gifts at Nordstrom, gifts under $50, jewelry gifts and cute lingerie picks as well.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($41.88, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer PHOTO: Amazon

We spent hours testing hair dryers, and for less than 50 bucks, the Revlon One-Step is worth every penny. We love how easy it is to achieve a blowout with this tool, along with how shiny and silky it left our tresses. Only the best for your gal, right?

Mejuri Bold Link Chain Necklace ($90; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Bold Link Chain Necklace PHOTO: Mejuri

It’s likely that your galentine has a wish list at industry-favorite jewelry brand Mejuri. So why not snag her something for Galentine’s Day? The Bold Link Chain Necklace will not only be a standout piece in her collection, but it will also layer well with whatever else she’s wearing.

Godinger ChugMate Wine Glass Topper ($17.99; amazon.com)

Godinger ChugMate Wine Glass Topper PHOTO: Amazon

We totally aren’t telling you and your bestie to finish that bottle of wine, but we definitely understand if you want to. Grab her (and yourself) this wine topper that conveniently lets you drink straight from the bottle. Who needs a separate glass — and more dishes — anyway?

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio ($39; nordstrom.com)

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio PHOTO: Nordstrom

You can’t go wrong with a skin care gift for any occasion, and we have our eyes on the Luxe Hydration Trio by Herbivore Botanicals. The set features the brand’s iconic body polish, facial mist and lip conditioner that will leave their lips feeling soft, smooth and hydrated.

Kiki & Nim Galentine Definition Print ($5.10, originally $6; etsy.com)

Kiki & Nim Galentine Definition Print PHOTO: Etsy

Don’t be afraid to be lovey-dovey with your BFF too. This Galentine’s Day gift her this minimalist print that illustrates how much she really means to you.

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt ($98; outdoorvoices.com)

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt PHOTO: Outdoor Voices

Your best bud won’t be able to thank you enough for Outdoor Voices’ MegaFleece Sweatshirt. Available in three colors, this luxe sweatshirt gets high marks for being roomy, soft and not itchy at all.

Esarora Ice Roller ($16.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller PHOTO: Amazon

We literally can’t stop raving about this ice facial roller. Your galentine would be thrilled to receive one of her own to treat morning puffiness, relax during an at-home spa day or even relieve headaches.

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask ($48; lunya.co)

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask PHOTO: Lunya

Nothing screams beauty sleep quite like a silk sleep mask. (One reviewer even compares wearing Lunya’s Silk Mask to feeling like sleeping in a cloud.)

Truff Variety Pack ($69.99; truff.com)

Truff Variety Pack PHOTO: Truff

Truff is easily one of our favorite hot sauce brands ever. Your bestie deserves this variety pack that includes the brand’s Original, Hotter and White Truff hot sauce in packaging that’s almost too pretty to use.

Bearaby Velvet Napper ($269; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Velvet Napper PHOTO: Bearaby

A weighted blanket is an ideal gift for someone who needs a little extra comfort, especially considering how stressful these times may be. Splurge on that bestie you wish you could hug right now with Bearaby’s Velvet Napper, a luxuriously soft weighted blanket made from recycled marine plastic that’ll help her get the best sleep ever. Check out our review of it here.

Anthropologie Grecian Bust Pot (starting at $22; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Grecian Bust Pot PHOTO: Anthropologie

It’s always exciting to find a new fun piece of home decor that’ll fit perfectly in your space. That’s why we’d recommend gifting this top-rated Grecian Bust Pot that reviewers at Anthropologie are obsessed with.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw PHOTO: Nordstrom

For only $40, grab this plush throw blanket in one of 10 colors for your galentine to cuddle up with or accentuate her decor.

Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers PHOTO: Amazon

You can’t beat the deal on these slippers. Available in six colors, the cross-band pair has been rated 5 stars by nearly 7,500 shoppers.

Aurate Mini Charm Circle Ring ($90; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Mini Charm Circle Ring PHOTO: Aurate

From its delicate gold chain to the black onyx cabochon gem, the Aurate Mini Charm Circle Ring is basically the perfect ring. Your bestie will be nothing short of obsessed.

Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette ($36; skims.com)

Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette PHOTO: Skims

We’re ditching real bras in 2021 and opting for bralettes now. Grab your bestie the Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette to add to her collection and pair with her other loungewear favorites.

Sage Pizza Will You Be My Galentine? Stationery Card ($14.39, originally $15.99; society6.com)

Sage Pizza Will You Be My Galentine? Stationery Card PHOTO: Society6

It’s not confirmed that she’s your galentine unless you ask first. Tell your BFF why you’re thankful for her inside this adorable card by graphic designer Sage Aune at Society6.

The Bouqs Company Honeyberry Bouquet (starting at $49; bouqs.com)

The Bouqs Company Honeyberry Bouquet PHOTO: The Bouqs Company

You don’t have to be in a relationship to get someone you love flowers. Who wouldn’t love The Honeyberry, a mixed bouquet of pink lilies and roses with burgundy ranunculus? Check out some of our other favorite Valentine’s Day bouquets here.

Fotini Tikkou Visage Mug ($14; anthropologie.com)

Fotini Tikkou Visage Mug PHOTO: Anthropologie

These just might be some of the cutest mugs we’ve ever seen. Designed by illustrator Fotini Tikkou in collaboration with Anthropologie, the Visage Mug, available in five designs, will definitely put a smile on your gal’s face.

Nude Barre, 2-Pack PHOTO: Underclub

Who doesn’t love a new pair of comfy underwear? Grab your gal this two-pack of seamless undies, one thong and one bikini, by Black- and female-owned brand Nude Barre. Not only is the set available in eight skin-toned shades, but for every pair sold, Underclub is donating a pair to Dress for Success in honor of Black History Month.

Nécessaire The Hand Cream ($20; nordstrom.com)

Necessaire The Hand Cream PHOTO: Nordstrom

Winter skin care requires some super-rich moisture, especially after a day of consistent hand-washing. Gift your ride-or-die this luxe hand cream by Nécessaire that absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue.

Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio ($30; uncommongoods.com)

Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Nothing brings friends together quite like mimosas, which is why this sugar cube trio is the ultimate Galentine’s Day gift. The Citrus Trio features sugar cubes in grapefruit, Arcadia orange and lemon flavors for an instant mimosa treat. Just add your favorite bottle of bubbles and you’re good to go.

Diptyque Roses Candle ($74; nordstrom.com)

Diptyque Roses Candle PHOTO: Nordstrom

Diptyque is basically the gold standard for luxurious scented candles, so grab the Roses Candle for your BFF in the spirit of Galentine’s Day. She’ll be in love with its fruity and floral scent. Check out some of our other favorite scented candles here too.

Milk Bar Assorted Truffle Box ($42; milkbarstore.com)

Milk Bar Assorted Truffle Box PHOTO: Milk Bar

Don’t deny the power of a good dessert to get you out of your feelings. Your bestie will appreciate Milk Bar’s Assorted Truffle Box to remind her that life is seriously sweet.

The Happiness Project One-Sentence Journal ($14.02, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

The Happiness Project One-Sentence Journal PHOTO: Amazon

If you and your galentine want to reflect on the positives in life, gift her The Happiness Project One-Sentence Journal where she can record five years’ worth of memories from each day with just one sentence.

Case-Mate Puffer Case ($40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Puffer Case PHOTO: Case-Mate

Let’s face it: She probably needs a new phone case. Designed for the iPhone 11, this unique case by Case-Mate is made of literal puffer material that reviewers say is super soft and comfortable to hold.