Today, you’ll find a deal on a Dyson V10 stick vac, a discounted Fitbit Inspire 2 and savings on snacks and drinks at Amazon. All that and more below.

Overstock PHOTO: Overstock

Presidents Day has arrived at Overstock. Now through the upcoming long weekend, shoppers can take up to 70% off thousands of items, including prices on patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more. Plus, everything ships for free.

Refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum PHOTO: Amazon

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now, Woot! is marking down a refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum to $269.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, it has 20% more suction power than the V8 model for those with major messes to clean.

MacBook Air

Today’s your day if you want a new laptop at a great price: Apple’s MacBook Air with an M1 chip, our top pick for best laptop, is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen at Amazon right now. You can score the Gold model with a 256GB capacity for just $929, down from it’s $999 list price. The Air can handle pretty much any task you throw at it, and with the latest chip, it won’t overheat while doing it.

Fitbit Inspire 2 PHOTO: Amazon

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today, since it’s down to just $68.95 at Amazon — that’s about $30 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Snacks, drinks and more from Amazon

Whether you’re stocking up on snacks to munch on during Sunday’s big game or you’re just replenishing your pantry stores, this Gold Box is for you. For one day at Amazon, you can save on everything from Chewy granola bars and Lay’s chips to spices and seasonings. You’ll also find deals on canned goods, teas and other grocery essentials, so it’s worth browsing through all the deals before they’re eaten up.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249; woot.com)

AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99 at Woot!. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Tile Trackers (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

Tile PHOTO: Amazon

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now several Tile products, including the Mate, Slim, Sticker and two bundles, are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven ($109.99, originally $135.99; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven PHOTO: Amazon

If you have yet to get yourself an air fryer, today’s your day — especially since the Vortex Pro Air Fryer Oven from the beloved Instant Pot brand is on sale now at Amazon. In case you were unaware, air-frying gives you all the flavor and texture of deep-fried foods without the mess and added calories of actual oil — and with little to no preheating time, you can whip up dinner in half the time of a conventional oven.

Plus, in addition to air-frying, the 10-quart Vortex Pro comes with eight other built-in smart programs — roast, broil, bake, toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate and rotisserie — all in one appliance, so it’s well poised to become your 2021 kitchen MVP.

Backcountry

Backcountry PHOTO: Backcountry

Just in time for a nor’easter, Backcountry is kicking off its Winter Yard Sale, featuring the best deals of the season on gear and accessories. You can save up to 50% on everything you need for winter sports, cold-weather camping and more activities from top brands like Hydro Flask, Osprey, Columbia and more.

PhoneSoap

PhoneSoap PHOTO: PhoneSoap

Give the gift of sanitized tech this Valentine’s Day with PhoneSoap’s BOGO 50% off deal. When you buy the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap and HomeSoap, the AirSoap air purifier or another accessory, you’ll automatically get 50% off a second product of equal or lesser value.

And to sweeten the deal even further, PhoneSoap is also donating $5 from every sale in February to the Ashe Culture Arts Center, a nonprofit organization in New Orleans, Louisiana, that celebrates the people, places and philosophies of the African diaspora through art and culture, so you may want to hold off on buying for a couple days. Luckily, this deal lasts through February 14, so you have plenty of time to save. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung PHOTO: Best Buy

Now’s your chance to snag Samsung’s latest smartphones at a major discount. When you trade in your old model at Best Buy, you save up to $900 on the brand-new Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G or S21 Ultra 5G. Of course, your phone’s value will vary based on its condition and model, but At&T, Verizon and Sprint/T-Mobile customers are all eligible for the deal.

Nike

Nike PHOTO: Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now the biggest name in activewear is offering up to 50% off hundreds of items at its Winter Sale, no promo code necessary. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your cold-weather workouts and beyond.

Flexispot Desk Riser ($135 with code CNN10SAVE, originally $169; stacksocial.com)

Flexispot Height-Adjustable Standing Desk Converter PHOTO: Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Want all the benefits of a standing desk without actually buying a new desk? The Flexispot Desk Riser can transform any desk into one of the standing variety, and right now it’s more than $30 off when you use the exclusive code CNN10SAVE. The Flexispot was our pick for best standing desk converter, by the way. It took home top honors, thanks to its spacious desktop and keyboard tray and the fact that it’s a cinch to adjust with just the push of a lever.

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers PHOTO: 1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower-and-gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

