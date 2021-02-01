This was excerpted from the February 1 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

Biden has also made an effort to stay within the guard rails of the presidency; though his aggressive use of executive power has irked purists who would rather see him use Congress to change policies. His White House has avoided, for instance, weighing in on Trump's looming impeachment trial. Biden has also reset relations with the White House press corps: his spokeswoman Jen Psaki holds traditional daily briefings.

Back at the podium

Briefings in the Trump administration were an excuse for press secretaries to troll the media and generate soundbites for conservative talk shows -- they often seemed to be performing for the TV addict in the Oval Office. But on Thursday, Psaki used the briefing to send a strong public message to the government of Pakistan, a performative aspect of international diplomacy that was rarely used by the Trump team.

Psaki expressed horror that the Supreme Court in Pakistan had upheld a ruling to free four men convicted of murdering Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl , including Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. She called publicly on the government of Pakistan to review its legal options and said the administration was willing to put him on trial in the US.

The White House could have simply passed the message through private diplomatic channels to Pakistan. But deciding to be so blunt in public instantly built pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan's government. It was also a clear sign that Islamabad's hopes for an opening with the Biden government are contingent on what Washington will regard as a satisfactory outcome of this case.

The Pakistani government, which previously appealed against a regional court's ruling to overturn the men's convictions, was clearly listening. "We will make all efforts to see (Sheikh) doesn't come out and the judgment is recalled," Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan told the Journal in an interview on Friday.

'We stand with the people of Burma'

Soon after news broke of Aung San Suu Kyi's arrest in Myanmar, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement saying the US was "alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition" and urging the military to release her and other detained officials.